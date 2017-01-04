Keeny Ice features Kofi Kinaata on new song 'Move'

Music of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Jonilar Online

2017-01-04

Keeny Ice ‘Move’

Keeny Ice, one of Ghana’s promising musicians has released a new song ‘Move’ featuring reigning VGMA New Artiste of the year, Kofi Kinaata.

‘Move’ was carefully woven with unique rap styles and a catchy hook to grab the attention of listeners.

The song produced by Seshi is Keeny Ice’s debut since signing a two-year management contract with Mo’shes Musik late last year.

Keeny Ice hails from Afloa in the Volta Region of Ghana and has been working hard and consistently to get his music heard by the masses out there and ‘Move’ is not exceptional.

The content of the song will keep you listening over and over. Follow the link to download and don’t forget to share your views as well.

Follow Keeny Ice on Twitter,facebook and instagram:@KeenyIce

Follow the soundcloud link to listen