Julius Debrah loses it, walks out of 'useless' NDC meeting

Source: asempanews.com

Outgoing Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah

It has emerged that outgoing Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah walked out of an emergency party meeting on the December 7 election when he disagreed with other party executives.

Reports say Julius Debrah walked out of the meeting contending that the party’s decision to let President John Mahama concede defeat before the official declaration of the electoral results by the Electoral Commission was “hasty” and “impulsive”.

Asempanews.com gathered that the chief of staff argued forcefully that it was politically unwise to concede defeat when the EC had not publicly announced the results – even though the bookmakers had predicted victory for the opposition.

Julius Debrah is reported to have labelled as “gibberish”, the point that party supporters were growing increasingly frustrated and that a concession speech from the president could defuse the anxiety among their support base.

As the exchanges lingered on for hours, pacing back and forth at the foyer was President John Mahama, driving his fist into his hand as he attempted to comprehend why he suffered such a crushing defeat.

As the president ran his hand over his head and gasps for breath, his wife Lordina Mahama could only calm him down, our source said.

Obviously upset by the decision, Julius Debrah suddenly disappeared from the meeting and left his colleagues to take what seemed to have been a painful decision.

The meeting to deliberate on the election results, asempanews.com understands, was held on the December 9 at President John Mahama’s Cantonment residence.

General Secretary Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman, Kofi Porturphy, Outgoing Chief Of Staff, Julius Debrah, Kofi Adams and Vice President Amissah-Arthur and other power brokers of the party were present at the meeting.