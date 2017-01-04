John Dumelo will one day be president of Ghana – Gospel Musician

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

John Dumelo

From different political divides, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and Gospel musician Cweci Oteng advanced the course of Democracy in the presidential elections of Ghana in 2016.

However, we never thought the latter would in anyway endorse the former for a presidential position in the coming years.

Yes, Cweci Oteng has stated that John Dumelo would one day taste the seat of Presidency in the Republic of Ghana and has asked that the world never forgets his utterance.

John Dumelo will one day be president of Ghana. Remember. — realCwesiOteng (@CwesiOteng) January 2, 2017

It is unknown if his post is a prophecy or a mere utterance but many just like Cweci Oteng have said the actor has since his involvement with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shown signs of an ambitious individual with plans of vying for a leadership position in the country.

What do you think of John Dumelo as a future president of Ghana?

