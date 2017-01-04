Isaac Osei will be next CEO of TOR

Information gathered by Citi Business News indicates that the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin in the Ashanti region, Mr Isaac Osei is to take over from Mr Kwame Awuah Darko as the new Managing Director (MD) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Mr. Osei, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board and one time Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom is expected to assume his new position after the swearing- in of president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

The outgoing MD of TOR, Mr. Awuah Darko assumed his position in June 2015.

He is created with reviving the refinery’s operations which had grinded to a halt in 2007.

Mr. Osei, who is 65 years old, has previously worked on a number of projects for the World Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

–

By: citibusinessnews.com/Ghana