I felt connected to the world in a uniquely powerful way – Jojo Abbot

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-01-04

Jojo Abot

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Jojo Abot “felt connected to the world in a uniquely powerful way” during her performance at Times Square (New York City) on New Year’s Eve. Abot told livefmghana.com in an interview, the experience “was magical and humbling.”

“I felt connected to the world in a uniquely powerful way that will never be forgotten. It was magical and humbling. Thank you to all the amazing spirits in the square and beyond! In that moment I was reminded truly that we are one,” reminisced Abot.

“Beyond the distractions and baseless division, we connect as humans and music plays a large role in facilitating that. In coming together we also have power and collectively we can shape the world.”

She performed To Li, a single off her FYFYA WOTO EP as a part of the inaugural New Year, New Voices, a platform to further promote and launch the career of talented musical artistes who are not signed to major labels.

About a million people witnessed the event live. It was broadcasted on three national Television stations, with an audience of a billion viewers tuned in around the world.

Abot also spoke about what the performance at Times Square means to her: “The performance to me signifies an interest in presenting a global perspective as a marking theme for the New Year. An openness to something “different” inspired by a culture the American people may not be familiar with. It was a beautiful provocation.”

The event was organized by The Times Square Alliance in collaboration with Global Citizen, a non-profit organization.