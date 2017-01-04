GPHA put smiles on faces of children at special Christmas kids’ party

The children at the Christmas party

Children of the staff of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and others working within the Port and Maritime Industry have been treated to a healthy dose of family fun, good music, food and wide variety of games and activities.

The event provided a perfect opportunity for some parents to spend quality time with their kids, renew and foster close family ties. It also provided a perfect platform for families to interact and make new friends.

The children were presented games like musical chairs, dancing competition, rap competition and a host of others.

Educational materials were also distributed to the children to aide them in their studies.

The GPHA Annual kids’ party is organised yearly by the port authority to put smiles on faces of children of parents working in the Port and Maritime Industry.