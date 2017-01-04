GFZB gets new office complex

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah has on behalf of President John Mahama commissioned an office complex for the Ghana Free Zones Board(GFZB) in Cantonments, Accra.

The four storey ultra modern building will host investors who visit the country to seek for investment opportunities in Ghana’s Free Zone Enclaves.

Speaking after the commissioning, Dr. Spio Garbrah who represented President John Mahama stated that the new building will boost the status of the board to investors.

“When we talk about attracting foreign direct investments into Ghana, indeed when we talk about mobilizing our own private domestic capital the role of the GIPC and the Ghana Free Zones Board cannot be underestimated or avoided,” he said.

He was of the view that the appearance of the new GFZB office complex will send a good signal to investors.

“Not just the building but more importantly the hard work and mentality of the human resource that will work in this edifice,” he added.

He stated that institutions such as the GIPC and GFZB are so important in attracting investors into the country, hence must be accorded the needed attention.

“These institutions play significant roles in promoting the attractiveness, externally as well as internally for those who have investment capital to consider putting it together to establish the range of enterprises and industries in order to make Ghana’s economy competitive to make as export oriented as possible to generate important quantities of foreign exchange and currencies for our economy and also to create jobs,” he stressed.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the GFZB, Mr. Kwadwo Twum Boafo expressed gratitude to the board and staff of the board for supporting the dream to get an ultra modern office.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana