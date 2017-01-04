GFA to honour top personalities on Wednesday at Alisa Hotel

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: ghanafa.org

2017-01-04

Logo of the Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association will award some distinguished personalities at its Extra-ordinary Congress at the Alisa Hotel (Asante Hall), Ridge in Accra on Wednesday January 4.

The awardees include the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Torgbe Afede XIV and some past and present football personalities.

The ceremony which will climax the extraordinary Congress, will be to acknowledge the contributions of these personalities to the development of football in the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been the life patron of Asante Kotoko FC and played a major role in the all activities of the senior national team.

Aside the assistance he offers the Premier League Board on various occasions, he Dormaahene also founded Aduana Football Club and guided the team to win the Ghana Premier League in their first year in the topflight.

As a majority Shareholder in the club, Togbe Afede has provided the financial strength to help one of Ghana’s most glamorous clubs Accra Hearts of Oak in its quest to revive its past glories.

Former Sports Minister, Hon. E.T Mensah who will also be honored on Wednesday was key in the formation of the current Ghana Premier League as well as the successes of the various national teams during his tenure.

Below are the awardees:

PLATINUM

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (Asantehene)

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Torgbe Afede XIV (Agorgormefia)

DIAMOND

Dr. Samuel Esson Jonah

Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Hon. Enoch Teye-Mensah

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

Stephanie Sanders Sullivan

GOLD

J.Y. Appiah

Sophia Okuley

Kwaku Ampim-Darko

Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Posthumous)

George Boroh Dasoberi (Posthumous)

Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor

Ernest Thompson

Habiba Atta Forson

Alex Mould