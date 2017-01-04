Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko defends Abu Jinapor’s appointment

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Samuel Abu Jianpor

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has risen to the defense of Samuel Abu Jianpor who has been penciled by the President-elect as a Deputy Chief of Staff.

A former Minister under the Kufuor government, Frema Osei Opare will be appointed Chief of Staff with Abu Jinapor being one of her deputies.

News about his purported appointment on Monday generated mixed reactions from members of the party with sections pleading with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to drop his trusted former spokesperson.

Some NPP youth activists believe Mr Jinapor is not qualified for the job because they claim he did not show enough commitment to the party after the 2012 elections, warning that the position is too sensitive for someone who has commitment issues. They further pointed out, Abu Jinapor who is the junior of John Jinapor, Deputy Minister for Energy, had ‘been sitting on the fence’ for a very long time and only became visible few months to the December election

But Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko waded into the controversy and stated “Abu Jinapor is a trusted aide to the President-elect and has been so since 2007. He never left. He is competent, loyal and an example of the many young Ghanaians who have proven themselves and still have a lot of promise to deliver if offered the opportunity. I trust Akufo-Addo’s judgment. It is up to those he appoints to repay that confidence by performing with competence, dignity, humility and integrity”.