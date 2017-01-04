Fareed dedicates ‘Hip-hop Alhaji’ music video to mum, drops Jan. 5

Music of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: David Mawuli

2017-01-04

Fareed ‘Hiphop Alhaji’

The mother of Hip-hop musician, Fareed, will turn a year older on Thursday, January 5 and as such, the rapper and his management, Bamba Records, have decided to release his first music video on her birthday to honour her.

Fareed, who broke through the mainstream business last year with “Hip-hop Alhaji” featuring Brenya, finally has a classic music video to kick-start the year 2017.

Explaining why he dedicated the video to his mum, Fareed said “Words can’t describe how special my mum is to me. This (Hip-hop Alhaji) been my first ever official music video, why not dedicate it to the love of my life. Plus, 5th January happens to be my mum’s birthday too.”

Commenting on his mother’s special role in his life, Fareed noted “Growing up, my dad was outside the country. So my mum played both roles. You can imagine how difficult that would be. I know I put her through a lot of troubles.”

Fareed urged his fans to expect ‘originality and dopeness’ when “Hip-hop Alhaji” music video drops. “Fans should expect dopeness and originality. This is not your usual Ghana music video.” “Hip-hop Alhaji” music video was directed by Jeneral Jay.