Don’t blame NDC if ‘dumsor’ returns – Wereko-Brobby

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, Former CEO of the Volta River Authority

The incoming Akufo-Addo-led administration should not fault the outgoing government if the country is plunged back into another power crisis, a former Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, has said.

“There is so much expectation and when the baton has been passed over, you can no longer say that Mahama caused ‘dumsor’ (power crisis). It becomes your responsibility,” he said.

For him, the yet-to-be-inaugurated government must work to provide solutions to challenges encountered during its tenure.

He indicated: “There was a need to sustain the country’s power supply.”

Dr Wereko-Brobby was of the view that the incoming government should “do their own independent checks and verify the reports that will be received” during the transition process.

He added that the energy sector levy and other taxes in the power sector must be reviewed as it was placing too much financial burden on citizens.

“There are a whole lot of levies which have been put on what we might call the cost of recovery that you need to ensure that there is a sustained power going on. Those levies and taxes need to be looked at critically both in petroleum and power,” he admonished during a Joy News interview on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.