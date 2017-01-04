Defeated MPs attend their last sitting in Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

Parliament of Ghana

Defeated lawmakers in the just-ended parliamentary elections and those who voluntarily refused to seek reelection are expected to make their last appearance in parliament before the 7th Parliament of the 4th republic commences on January 7, 2017.

Notable among them include incumbent MP for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Hanna Tetteh, who is also the outgoing Foreign Affairs Minister, who lost her seat to marketing maharishi George Andah of the NPP, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, who lost to Boniface Saddick—a former Minister of State under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration and Ledzokuku Constituency, incumbent MP Sena Okiti-Duah, who also lost her seat in a closely fought race to Dr Okoe Boye, the NPP’s candidate for the area.

Others include incumbent MP for Akwatia and outgoing Deputy Minister for Employment & Labour Relations, Baba Jamal and Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who has lost the Nanton seat to the NPP’s candidate for the area Alhaji Hardi Tuferu.

These vanquished MPs are expected to attend to business of the house after parliament went on recess and also prepare the house for the President John Mahama’s last State of the Nation address on Thursday, 5 January, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday 7 January.

These will then precede the dissolution of the 6th Parliament of the fourth republic paving way for the fresh faces to take their turn in the house of legislature.