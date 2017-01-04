Commend Shatta Wale for giving his loyal fan a car – Criss Waddle

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle has asked Ghanaians to respect the fact that Shatta Wale gave out a car to his loyal fan.

Shatta Wale on December 31 awarded his loyal fans with gifts including laptops, phones, and a car.

People have said diverse things about the award of a car to his fan with some saying that he sold the car to the fan.

But in a facebook post, Criss Waddle has asked Ghanaians to respect the decision of Shatta Wale to give a car out to his fan because it is a commendable thing he has done.

He posted: “Realistically,Shatta Wale giving out a car to a fan should be respected, come on”.

The loyal fans who were awarded by the Dancehall king include

* Bilal Larry

* Nikita Shatty

* Benisah Saviour

* Shadrack Amonoo Crabe

* Abena Jamaica

* Shatta Berry

* Young Shatta Wale Trezeguet