Commend Shatta Wale for giving his loyal fan a car – Criss Waddle

Wednesday, 4 January 2017
CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle has asked Ghanaians to respect the fact that Shatta Wale gave out a car to his loyal fan.
Shatta Wale on December 31 awarded his loyal fans with gifts including laptops, phones, and a car.
People have said diverse things about the award of a car to his fan with some saying that he sold the car to the fan.
But in a facebook post, Criss Waddle has asked Ghanaians to respect the decision of Shatta Wale to give a car out to his fan because it is a commendable thing he has done.
He posted: “Realistically,Shatta Wale giving out a car to a fan should be respected, come on”.
The loyal fans who were awarded by the Dancehall king include
* Bilal Larry
* Nikita Shatty
* Benisah Saviour
* Shadrack Amonoo Crabe
* Abena Jamaica
* Shatta Berry
* Young Shatta Wale Trezeguet