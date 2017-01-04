Comedienne Jacinta joins Starr FM

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Jacinta

Ghanaian comedienne Jacinta Ocansey, popularly known as Jacinta has inked a new deal with Excellence In Broadcasting Network, owners of Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, Agoo FM, Agoo TV, Gh TV and Heritage Newspaper.

Jacinta joins Starr FM’s Morning Zoo entertainment show team but details of her contract with the company is not known yet.

The standup comedienne has been on the radio show for about a month now putting smiles on the faces of her listeners.

Morning Zoo on Starr FM airs every Saturday morning.

The comedienne cum actress graduated from Pentecost University College in 2016.