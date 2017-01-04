China to donate security equipment to Parliament

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Parliament House

The Chinese government is scheduled to deliver security equipment to parliament on Wednesday January 4, Deputy Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, has announced.

Outlining business activities of the House before its dissolution, Ms Addo stated: “Tomorrow (Wednesday), Mr Speaker will officially take delivery of the security facilities that were provided to us by the Chinese.”

According to her, to “end the sixth parliament and to increase security for the seventh parliament, tools are being installed, official handing over will be done tomorrow at 9:00am at the Speaker’s block”.

She explained: “Some months back we had a visit from a Chinese delegation from the government of China that came to see us, and they promised to give us some equipment to beef up our security.”

Meanwhile, President John Mahama is also scheduled to deliver his final State of the Nation address on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

“…On Thursday, we have the State of the Nation Address, which is a constitutional requirement of the president as per Article 67 of the 1992 constitution. Then on Friday at midnight, the House stands dissolved, so the life of the sixth parliament will come to an end on the midnight of the sixth.

Minutes after the life of the sixth parliament stands dissolved, the next one is activated by the inauguration ceremony that will take place on the midnight of the seventh,” Ms Addo added.