Charter House deeply hurt me – Shatta wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: fredericknoamesi.com

Shatta Wale

Well known for his outspoken nature, Shatta Wale in a recent interview has revealed that he was deeply hurt by the organizers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The artiste was speaking in a radio interview with Sammy Flex on Okay FM where he expressed some worries on issues surrounding the awards scheme.

Shatta Wale fearlessly told Sammy that, he became a child in his attempt to make peace with the organizers – Charterhouse when he openly rendered an unofficial apology to them but it yielded no results.

“Sammy, you know I made myself the small boy and openly apologized to them but they still not listened to me. They have really hurt me deeply but leave all.”

As things stand now, it remains unclear if Shatta Wale would listen to his fans and put up a nomination for the awards.

Meanwhile Charterhouse will on January 9, 2017 open its doors for nominations.