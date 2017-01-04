Catherine Afeku to head Ministry of Tourism,Culture and Creative Arts?

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: entertainmentgh.com

2017-01-04

Catherine Afeku and Nana Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament-elect for Evalue-Gwira constituency in the Western region, Catherine Abelema Afeku, is likely to emerge as the third high-profile female appointee in the government of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – ghanapoliticsonline.com reports.

According to reports, Ms Afeku is highly tipped to take over from Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Mrs Afeku served as MP from 2009 to 2013 but lost in the 2012 elections. She was re-elected in the December 2016 polls and she is most likely to be is the third female to be named after Frema Osei Opare and Hajia Alima Mahama.

Mrs Opare, former MP for Ayawaso West-Wuogon in the Greater Accra Region and Deputy Minister of Manpower and Employment under the Kufuor government has been confirmed to be the first ever female Chief of Staff while the yet-to-be-confirmed Hajia Alima Mahama, MP-elect for the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency in the Northern Region, also a former Minister of Women and Children Affairs in the Kufuor administration – is set to return to cabinet as the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

The official list of appointees in the Akufo-Addo government is expected to be released after his swearing-in on Saturday, January 7, 2017.