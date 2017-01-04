Black Stars tour uniBank's Esteem Banking Centre

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

uniBank Ghana Limited, the official Bank of the Black Stars last Friday hosted members of Avram Grant’s squad at their Esteem Banking Centre located at the Capital Place in Accra.

Twenty six players of the team as well as Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, coach Avram Grant and other Executive Committee members were taken on a tour of the facility.

The uniBank Esteem Centre renders personalised door-to-door services to their high net worth clients such as members of the Black Stars.

The Centre also offers services to clients beyond the normal working hours, including weekends.

Members of the Black Stars who were present at the press soiree after the event inlude Fauta Dauda, Razak Braimah, Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Afriyie Acquah, Agyemang Badu, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Majeed Waris, John Boye, Rashid Sumaila, Edwin Gyimah, Mubarak Wakaso, Frank Acheampong, Samuel Tetteh, Nuru Sulley, Ebenezer Asiffuah, David Accam, Ebenezer Ofori, Latif Blessing, Raphael Dwamena, Godsway Donyoh, Bernard Tekpertey, Baba Rahman, Attamah Laweh and Nana Poku.

The Executive Director of the bank, Owusu Ansah-Awere said the renewal of their partnership with the Black Stars was a demonstration of the confidence they had in the team.

He said, uniBank was confident that the team will triumph at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon even though they have been drawn in the Group of Death.

The sponsorship deal, which will run until the end of 2019, is worth US$1.2 million, and will see the company receive branding at all of the national men’s soccer team’s home fixtures, on their training kit, and on official digital and TV-based broadcasts.

The initial three-year deal, which was signed in 2013, expired in November last year but was renewed for another three years.