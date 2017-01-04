Avram Grant treats us like his children – Afriyie Acquah

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah has praised Ghana Coach Avram Grant for the manner he interreact with the players of the senior national team calling him a father figure.

The Black Stars are on a quest to annex the African crown for the first time in many tournaments and Afriyie Acquah was full of praise for the Israeli coach for the manner he treats the players of the black stars

”Grant has taken us as his children, always checking on us, how conditioned we are. Even if you aren’t part of the team he motivates you to train harder and get much playing time in your team.”

Acquah who was part of the silver winning black Stars squad believes the current crop of players have a tough mentality to go a step further in the upcomming AFCON tournament.

”I think we have a good team like we had in the last AFCON. We played in the final in the previous edition but we lost to Ivory Coast on shootouts. We have a tougher mentality this time around. We are working hard to be in the final and win the cup,”