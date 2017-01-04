Akufo-Addo’s promises 'doable' – Kofi Adams

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Kofi Adams, National Organizer and Campaign Coordinator of NDC

The policy proposals and programmes espoused by president-elect Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo during the electioneering are doable and require the support of all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation, Mr Kofi Adams, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

According to him, some of the policies promised by Mr Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Free Senior High School, One-Village-One-Dam for the three regions up north, among others have been tried in the past and been proven to be feasible, for which reason it would be prudent that those projects are extended across country.

Mr Adams, who was an ardent critic of the NPP’s policies and promises prior to the elections, noted that the outgoing John Mahama-led government also carried out some development projects and prayed that those projects would not be abandoned by the incoming government.

He told Accra News on Tuesday January 3: “The policies are doable, they are possible, is matter of priority and so we will do our work as opposition party to support the government to work.”

“The One-Village-One-Dam is not even enough, you can do more, it is doable, it is a matter of priority. If all graduates will get a job after school, then this good news.

“We did ours, we built schools and hospitals and other industrialisation projects and so we want the incoming government to continue with those projects while they carry out theirs. We will support the implementation of the programmes.”