Akufo-Addo's appointments point to 'most excellent’ cabinet – Prof Adei

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Professor Stephen Adei

A former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has commended Nana Akufo-Addo for initiating what he believes will culminate into a formidable cabinet.

Professor Stephen Adei says the president-elect’s appointments so far are persons with a proven track-record of excellence and service to the country.



“It seems he is on his way to put in place one of the most excellent cabinets Ghana has ever had from the little names which have been dropped here and there. We await the full list,” he said.

Prof Adei was speaking on the Super Morning Show, Tuesday.

Nana Akufo-Addo has been putting out names of some people he has appointed to head some ministerial positions pending approval from the seventh Parliament which comes into being on January 7.

The President-elect has selected Alan Kyerematen as the incoming Trade and Industry Minister.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has also been selected for Minister for Health.

Furthermore, on Monday, January 2, 2017, Joy News sources disclosed that Former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Frema Osei-Opare has been tipped for the Chief of Staff position of the incoming President.

Sources close to the incoming government revealed the 60-year-old former legislator would lead Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s backroom staff.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, Prof Adei said based on the few names that have come up so far, the president-elect is on the right path with his choices.

“When I heard yesterday the mentioning of the name of Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, this morning my wife and I, in our devotion, said: ‘Thank God for his appointment. I’m not going to get anything from Kwabena but I know Kwabena is not going there to take a bribe,” he said.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawyer, Nana Asante Bediatuo, would help in the organisation of the incoming President’s table as the Executive Secretary.

Current Press Secretary to the President-elect, Eugene Arhin, is likely to be named the Communications Director at the office of the Presidency, Joy News sources have said.