Akufo-Addo 'clearly' knows what he's about – Jinapor

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-01-04

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is “clear in his mind” about where he wants to take Ghana

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is “clear in his mind” about where he wants to take Ghana and the kind of people he intends having in his administration, Deputy Chief of Staff for the in-coming government, Samuel Jinapor has said.

On Wednesday, 4 January, Mr Akufo-Addo released the first batch of appointees to be part his government including Mr Jinapor.

The rest include the following:

Chief of Staff – Frema Osei-Opare

Nana Asante Bediatuo – Presidential Secretary

Deputy Chief of Staff/Political assistant to the president – Francis Asenso-Boakye

Director of State Protocol – Ambassador Hassan Ahmed

Director of Communications at the presidency – Eugene Arhin

Director of Operations at the Presidency – Lord Oblitey Commey

Presidential staffer – Saratu Atta

Presidential staffer – Napaga Tia Sulemana

National security advisor – Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere

National Security Coordinator – Joshua Kyeremeh

Minister-designate, National Security – Albert Kan-Dapaah

Director of Research – Victor Newman

Commenting about the pace at which Mr Akufo-Addo is forming his government, Mr Jinapor said: “This is a novelty and this is unprecedented. This is a president who has a programme and is very clear in his mind about the kind of people he wants to work with. And the announcements today show that this is a president who wants to hit the ground running and is a president who is very clear in his mind where he is taking this country to …”

Concerning his appointment, Mr Jinapor said “what I bring on board is really a lot of dynamism, intellect, brilliance in all humility and honesty – paramountly to support the chief of staff; my role will be to support the chief of staff for her to discharge her mandate in a manner that the president will be successful, in a manner that the government of President Akufo-Addo will be successful, so, I’m gearing up and I’m poised to give the chief of staff … the needed support and assistance to get her secretariat to succeed.

As you do know, the chief of staff’s secretariat is almost like the fulcrum around which the government machinery revolves and it will require that I give her all the best, efficient and effective support that will ensure that the president and the government achieve [their] vision for this country.”