Airtel Ghana treats premier customers to unforgettable date night

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Akosua Mpare

2017-01-04

Premier customers being treated to a special classical music

Airtel Ghana, as part of its extensive programme to celebrate its Premier customers, has treated dozens of gold and diamond tier Premier customers to a bespoke dinner at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel in Accra to reward them for their loyalty and to build on the intimate relationship the company has with these customers.

Customers were treated to the choicest meals and serenaded with music throughout the night as the leadership of the company spent time to interact take feedback from customers.

The event climaxed a thoroughly engaging year Airtel Premier has had with its customers providing tailor-made voice and data services as well as lifestyle services from Airtel’s numerous benefit partners.

Earlier in the month of December, thousands of Airtel Premier customers across the country were treated to special gifts in their homes, offices and in Airtel shops nationwide. Customers also benefitted from special discounts on airfares, shopping, meals at restaurants, rates at partner hotels among others with Airtel Ghana’s benefit partners.

The year saw amongst others, the monthly birthday celebrations of Premier customers, the much publicized Valentine’s Day promotion where several Premier customers and their partners in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale were treated to exclusive dinners, music performances and surprise gifts throughout the month of February.

In addition these customers were treated to a special Classical Music Performance by Addaquay earlier in the year and hundreds of Premier customers were beneficiaries of free tickets, to Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions plays every quarter throughout the year in Accra and other regional capitals.

Expressing Airtel Ghana’s heartfelt gratitude to customers for staying with the Smartphone Network over the years, Rosy Fynn, Marketing Director at Airtel said “we have stayed strong and grown competitive over the years because of the loyalty of our customers. Their loyalty and feedback gives us the motivation to always go a step further to meet their current and future needs. We cannot express enough how grateful we are for their patronage and partnership. Tonight, as we celebrate our Premier customers, it is our hope that they will continue to feel appreciated and closer than ever to their network.”

Airtel Premier is a sub-brand of Airtel Ghana which provides unparalleled telecom and lifestyle services for high value customers. Airtel Premier has been at the forefront of introducing bespoke services to delight customers including discounts on airfares, hotels, automobiles, restaurants, access to over 700 VIP airport lounges across the world via Priority Pass, spa treatments, birthday treats and access to Airtel sponsored events all year round.

Airtel is the telecom industry’s leader in data and digital innovation.