Agona East MP sues NDC member for defamation

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Queenster Pokuah Sawyerr

The Member of Parliament for Agona East in the Central region, Queenster Pokuah Sawyerr has filed a defamation suit against a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central region.

The NDC member, Julius Medly, who is a teacher at Agona Swedru is said to have posted a message on social media that suggested that Madam Sawyerr who doubles as the Deputy Central Regional Minister pocketed some cash together with the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, which was meant for the party’s campaign.

The message was said to have been posted on a Whatsapp group – Agonaman Platform – which the MP is also a member.

Madam Sawyerr who insists she has been defamed by that statement has therefore filed the suit demanding damages to the tune of Ghc50,000.

She is also seeking an injunction to restrain Medly from further publication of such words.

According to her, the statement had injured her reputation since there were about 200 people on that whatsapp platform.

The case was filed on December 21, 2016. The defendant has since filed an appearance waiting for further directions from the court.