Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: extremegh.com

2017-01-04

Afia Schwarzenegger

Queen of Ghanaian comedy is at it again. As a way of showing appreciation to her fans, she is giving away 10 of her red carpet gowns.

Afia Schwarzenegger who just hit 500,000 followers on Instagram, announced that as part of celebrating her fans, she will be giving out these gowns worth thousands of dollars.

Read her post below: