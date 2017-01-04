Afia Schwarzenegger to give away $700 dress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Source: asempanews.com
2017-01-04
Afia Schwarzenegger started the day in an unusually pleasant tone.
Instead of the teasing photos of herself and husband or jabs for haters, the controversial TV personality is giving away a $700 dress!
“This $700 beautiful gown is from @wardrobeyak…and someone is winning it this morning …Which year/ month did I start radio??? And with what station. Good morning Schwaralewas…” the popular comedienne posted on her Instagram page this morning.
Who will be the lucky winner of Afia’s pretty pink dress?