Afia Schwarzenegger to give away $700 dress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: asempanews.com

2017-01-04

Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger started the day in an unusually pleasant tone.

Instead of the teasing photos of herself and husband or jabs for haters, the controversial TV personality is giving away a $700 dress!

“This $700 beautiful gown is from @wardrobeyak…and someone is winning it this morning …Which year/ month did I start radio??? And with what station. Good morning Schwaralewas…” the popular comedienne posted on her Instagram page this morning.

Who will be the lucky winner of Afia’s pretty pink dress?