Actress Kafui Danku has given birth

2017-01-04

Kafui Danku

Actress and movie producer Kafui Danku has given birth, livefmghana.com can report. We are told a formal announcement will be made in the coming days.

Late last year, Danku announced that she was pregnant after a stillbirth and 3 miscarriages via her Facebook page writing: “I prayed for this DAY and it has finally come…A NEW DAY has indeed come! After 1 stillbirth and 3 miscarriages. I didn’t give up. The Lord has his plans, when the time is right it will happen… And all flesh shall see it.”

She later released photos showing her pregnant belly to coincide with the launch of her new website which lets her fans insight into her world and upcoming productions.

