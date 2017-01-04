Actress Christabel Ekeh does her best twerk video ever

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

play videoChristabel Ekeh

Actress Christabel Ekeh has decided to give her fans some eye candy via her Instagram page.

In a bunch of new hot and sexy photos, the actress of Nigerian/Ghanaian descent has got fans ‘wowing’ and admiring her beauty which has been missed quite a lot on TV nowadays.

She also uploaded a video of herself on her Instagram giving her fans a real bum shake whiles dancing to her favourite song.

Christabel Ekeh is an actress and a model who was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Nigerian Father, the first of three children. Her career as a model rose when she became the first Runner-­up of Miss Malaika 2008.

She studied at St. Mary’s Senior High School as her secondary education and rounded it up at University of Ghana. Christabel made a hit in the movies world when she featured in “ Efia” in College Girls and “Kafui” in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s investigative series, “Peep”. Christabel Ekeh also featured in movies like; Ladies with Wings, Waist Beads, Corporate Love,Wrong Target and others.

Watch the video here: