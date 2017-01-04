4syte TV launches attack on Charterhouse & GH One TV

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-01-04

George Quaye, host of Pundit & PRO for Charterhouse

4syte TV, organisers of 4syte music video awards has expressed complete disgust over comments by workers of Charterhouse about their last event organised on December 30, 2016.

The first edition of Gh One’s The Pundit entertainment show in 2017 aired on Tuesday, January 3 reviewed events held during the Christmas Season which included 4syte Music Video Awards.

Zionfelix.net gathers that critics which included workers of Charterhouse did not speak well about their recently held awards when they reviewed it on the show hosted by George Quaye, PRO for Charterhouse.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, 4syte TV questioned Gh One TV why it allowed workers of Charterhouse, organisers of Ghana Music Awards on their station to speak ill of the recently held 4syte Music Video Awards.

To them, producers of the show should have invited a representative from the organisers of the awards to defend the flaws, which happened on the night of the event, but not to allow their competitors to speak bad about their event.

They later asked Charterhouse not to comment on their awards again because they do not review Ghana Music Awards on their station.

Read the tweets below:

4syte never talks about vgma and we expect same.Especially not a show which is so bias as pundits @CharterhouseGH @GhOneTV — #NewYearsGreatEscape (@official4SYTETV) January 3, 2017

First of all the host is a big conflict of interest!since he is a rep from @CharterhouseGH.its very unprofessional not to invite a 4syte rep — #NewYearsGreatEscape (@official4SYTETV) January 3, 2017

wondering why @GhOneTV should allow a show with no credibility which is designed by @CharterhouseGH to lunch attacks on its competitors — #NewYearsGreatEscape (@official4SYTETV) January 3, 2017