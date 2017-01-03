US Hospital Delivers Twins Minutes Apart in Separate Years

In California, USA, a set of twins were born in separate years as one was born in the final minutes of 2016, the other in the very first minute of 2017.

The San Diego county-born twin girls, born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, will share a lot over the years, just not their birthdays — or birth years, the hospital said.

One girl came into the world at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, while the second was born at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2017, according to the hospital.

This isn’t the first time such occurrence is happening in the county. Last year , a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.





