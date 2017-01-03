US College Student Facing Challenges After Mistakenly Being Declared Dead

A college student in the US is facing challenges over an identity crisis.

Ashley Walker is a year from graduating but may not get financial aid because some people think she is dead.

She lost her father, Kenneth Lovell, to lung cancer in August. They spent his final months together as a family.

“Me and my mom were both his caretakers, and my aunt she came in, my cousins and my oldest sister,” Walker said.

Strange things began to happen when Walker, a Chicago State astrochemistry major, was declined for internet service. And then Chicago State University (CSU) financial aid wanted to see her Social Security card. So she went to the Social Security office, where they told her she died in August.

“I looked at him and said, ‘August 31st?’ And he said, ‘Yeah!’ And I was like, that’s the day my father died,” Walker told ABC News.

Walker has his death certificate. Her name is on it as an informant. But she said credit agencies now think she’s dead, too.

“Where’s my death certificate if I’m supposed to be dead, where’s my death certificate? Nobody has one,” she said.

Now she has piles of paperwork, but she remains optimistic she will be able to reestablish that she is alive before next semester.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. I don’t want anyone to go through this. But I know it happens to people time and time again,” Walker said.

Walker’s goal is to be the first black woman to ever become an astrochemist with a Ph.D. She’s already qualified for a fellowship at Harvard University in the summer of 2017. But she needs to continue her research, and she can’t be dead for that.

Chicago State has been helpful, she said. She believes the school will help her get the financial assistance she needs.





