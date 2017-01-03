Sprinter crashes on Tema motorway

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

One person feared dead in Tema motorway crash

At least one person has been reported dead after a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GM 3912-13 was involved in a gory accident on the Accra-Tema motorway.

The accident occurred on Monday January 2, 2017.

Accra News’ Kofi Mensah Ocran, who witnessed the scene, said the accident, which occurred between the Accra Abattoir and the Ashaiman overhead, was caused by a burst tyre, causing the vehicle to somersault.

Others also reported blood stains on the motorway while a lifeless victim of the accident was seen beside the road covered with leaves.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were dispatched to the scene, who emerged to wash the blood stains off the street.

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service could not immediately give an exact figure of how many had lost their lives, but some of the eyewitnesses estimated three.



The injured have been sent to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.