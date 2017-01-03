Singer Tekno officially leaves Ubi Franklin’s MMMG record label

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Tekno

According to Instablog9ja 3 years after signing him, Ubi Franklin confirms Tekno’s departure from his record label

Tekno has officially departed Ubi’s MMMG, to start off his own yet to be named record label. He dropped the hint in a video posted on his page, some days ago. In a phone chat this evening, Ubi Franklin confirmed his departure and wished him well. Tekno was signed to MMG in 2013.

Speaking with Planet TV, Ubi, said if Tekno, who recently snagged three awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, decides on leaving his label once his contract expires, he can.

In his words:

Am sure when his contract expires, if he wants to go, I don’t have a problem with that. I am not trying to hold back on any artiste. My dream coming to the entertainment industry is to create, build, release to the world, and say, this is what we’ve done.

Also Yesterday Tekno took to his IG page to thank Upfront and Personal Boss Paul Okoye for buying 50% shares of his label. He didn’t mention anything about Triplemg or Ubi Franklin, his label boss