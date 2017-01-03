Sarkodie is richest celebrity in Ghana – MTV Base Africa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017
Source: yfmghana.com
According to MTV Base, multiple award winning act Sarkodie is the richest Ghanaian celebrity.
MTV Base is a 24-hour music and general entertainment channel from Viacom International Media Networks Europe.
The channel focuses primarily on music from the world of R’n’B, hiphop, reggae, soul and urban.
In a tweet, MTV Base africa wrote;
“#Africa’s fastest & most awarded Rapper is @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana)”
— MTV Base Africa (@MTVBaseAfrica) January 2, 2017