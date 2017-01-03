Sarkodie is richest celebrity in Ghana – MTV Base Africa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Sarkodie

According to MTV Base, multiple award winning act Sarkodie is the richest Ghanaian celebrity.

In a tweet, MTV Base africa wrote;

“#Africa’s fastest & most awarded Rapper is @sarkodie (also richest celebrity in Ghana)”