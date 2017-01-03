Santa-Kobby Foundation feeds over 2000 kids on Christmas

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: Shirley Kumi

2017-01-03

Santa-Kobby Foundation Christmas party

Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation, a non-profit making organisation in Ghana has fed and distributed goodies to over 2000 children in the Greater-Accra and Western Regions during the Christmas festivities.

The gesture forms part of the Foundation’s annual programme with the aim of putting smiles on the faces of children especially the underprivileged in society through the act of giving.

This year’s event dubbed ‘Dance with Santa 2016 Amplified’ brought together about 20 volunteers who participated in the fundraising, shopping, packaging of gifts etc. The event was an occasion for the children to have an encounter with Santa-Kobby through dancing, photo-shoot, eating from the same plate, face painting, karaoke amidst the distribution of the Santa- hats, toys and other Christmas paraphernalia.

The communities visited were Oblogo in the Greater-Accra Region, Abura, Nsuaem and Egyaam Children’s Home in the Western Region.

In all these communities, the Santa-Kobby team distributed biscuits, toffees, drinks, Santa-hats, toys and food items to the children. The children also participated in face-painting, musical chairs, bouncy castle games and many more. The Chief and people of these communities could not hide their excitement and commended the foundation for remembering them on this special occasion.

At Egyaam Children’s Home, food items, used clothing, shoes, bags, teddy bears and toys were presented to the inmates of the home.

Presenting the items to the Children’s Home, Mr. Kobina Kum, the Founder and Executive Director of Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation who also doubles as Santa-Kobby said “Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Christ and showing love to people. It is against this background that Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation during Christmas visits rural communities to show love to children especially those in need”, he said.

He also thanked all friends, lovers, fans and well-wishers of Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation for their immense contribution in cash and in kind towards the success of this year’s programme.

On behalf of the Director, Staff and children of Egyaam Children’s Home, Ms. Victoria Segoe, the Officer In-Charge at the time of the visit in appreciation of the gesture asked for God’s blessings, protection and guidance for the team and like Oliver Twist, asked for more of such visits from time to time.

Santa-Kobby Kids Charity Foundation was established in 2015 with the aim of touching the lives of children in need and putting smiles on their faces.