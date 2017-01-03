Richard Anane bids constituents an emotional farewell

Dr. Winfred Richard Anane, outgoing MP for Nhyieaso constituency

The outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyieaso constituency Dr. Winfred Richard Anane has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to traditional leaders and Nhyeaso constituents for the honor conferred on him to represent the constituency in parliament since 1996.

Delivering an emotional farewell massage to residents of the area during inauguration of community watchdog taskforce to police all the electoral areas in the constituency, the former minister said, through effective support and counseling from traditional authorities in the constituency he has been able craft Nhyeaso constituency as the most peaceful constituency in the country.

“You have conferred on me since 1996 and you have given me your fullest support Nananom. From 1996 you have supported to support the good people of the country in various capacities in parliament and in the executive. Locally and internationally, your support has made me put the flag of Ghana high”, he stated

He also shared with the constituents some major policies he introduced in the various ministries he headed during former president John Agyekum Kuffour’s Government as a minister and as Member of Parliament.