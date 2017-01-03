Rejection of allowance path to renewed nationalism – Group

Politics of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

A group has commended the decision by the NPP transition team for stating it will not accept sitting allowance or food for the duration of the transition period.

The group believes the gesture by the incoming administration is will ignite nationalism among Ghanaians.

“A few weeks ago PPG visited the president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo and urged him to reignite patriotism in Ghanaians. The rejection of the sitting allowance by his appointees on the transition team, we believe, is a response to our call,” the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

The transition team of president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo announced recently that it has forfeited allowances and other benefits which accompany their work.

Spokesperson of the NPP’s transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the move is part of measures to save the economy.

The decision was criticised by the outgoing government’s transition team who thought the announcement was irrelevant since there were no plans to pay for sitting allowance in the first place.

However, PPG says the decision, even in the absence of plans to play sitting allowance, is commendable.

“The demise of patriotism and nationalism is the major cause of our challenges as a nation. It is perfidiousness that breeds corruption, self-service and cronyism; acts that undoubtedly lead to underdevelopment. Therefore any government desirous of shaking off the shackles of underdevelopment must first wage a war against perfidiousness. The gesture of the NPP side of the transition team gives an indication of the new government’s preparedness at accepting the challenge.

“PPG subscribes to the assertion that the citizenry must be paid their deserved dues when they make sacrifices for the nation, however, this must be measured against what is reasonable and in the interest of our nation.

Therefore gargantuan cost and expenses as incurred by the 2008/2009 transition teams were unacceptable and a departure from same in 2016 is heartwarming to PPG,” Ibrahim Yussif Bangsua, Public Affairs Director of the group stated in the release.

Patriotic Professionals Ghana said it will support the incoming administration’s effort to instill patriotism among Ghanaians.