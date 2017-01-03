President Mahama retires into farming

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: thebossnewspapers.com

President John Mahama

Ghana’s President, H. E John Dramani Mahama, seems to have his plans all set out when he eventually hands over power to the President elect, Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017-and from all indications his next adventure will be in farming.

The charming President, who has been dubbed Commissioner in-chief on account of the hundreds of legacy projects he was able to complete and commission in his first term, dropped the hint of his next line of action in an interaction with our Editor in-Chief, Dele Momodu in Accra.

Bashorun Momodu, who spent the New Year as guest of President Mahama, was taken on a tour of a farm that the President is setting up, and Momodu posted a few pictures of the private visit on his instagram and twitter pages with the #Mahamaretiresintofarming.

President Mahama, it would be recalled, lost the December 7, 2016 Presidential Election to his NPP rival, Nana Akufo-Addo in a keenly contested election, a situation most Ghanaians have bemoaned considering the six years of infrastructural achievements the country experienced while he held sway.

Responding to the development on Momodu’s Instagram page, followers have decried Mahama’s retirement, saying that they expect to see him again in 2020 to come and continue the good works he is known for.

In the six years that Mahama ruled Ghana, first as an emergency President following the death in 2010 of his principal, H.E President John Evans Atta-Mills, and winning the election in 2012 to begin his first tenure, Ghana, has experienced a great infrastructural turnaround in all facets of the country’s economy including a complete overhaul of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, now famously called Ghana’s Dubai, which is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.