President John Mahama dances in church to usher in 2017

President Mahama exhibit dancing skills at church

2016 was indeed a difficult year for the outgoing president, John Dramani Mahama.

He lost miserably in his bid to seek reelection as the President of the country. His NDC lost to the President elect – Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP by 1.5 million votes.

To usher in 2017, the president and his wife, the outgoing First Lady, Lordina Mahama and their children joined hundreds of Ghanaians at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church to say good bye to 2016 – such a difficult year for the family.

See the photos of the President, his wife and his children welcoming 2017.