Police probe NPP, NDC clash at Suhum

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Violent clashes between NDC and NPP

The Eastern Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the cause of violent clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Suhum in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Monday, 2 January resulting in scathing injuries.

Regional Police Commander, Peterkin Yentumi Gyinae, told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday that the police were gearing up for the investigation.



He said there had not been any arrest so far.



Meanwhile, Baba Musah, a member of the NDC who claimed he was also attacked during the incident told host Forson that the retained MP, Opare Ansah, allegedly organised thugs to attack supporters of the NDC without any provocation.

He alleged that the official vehicle of the MP was used in carrying the NPP thugs to carry out the assault on the NDC supporters, an indication that the situation was orchestrated by him.

It is recalled that prior to the 7 December 2016 elections, there were similar clashes between supporters of the two parties.

Meanwhile, a member of the communications team of the NPP in Suhum, Opare Albert, told host Forson, those allegations against the MP-elect were unfounded and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

According to him, it was rather the youth of the NDC who carried out an attack in a nearby village, resulting in a reprisal attack from youth of the village.



He wondered why a law abiding MP-elect will be engaged in such a nefarious act.