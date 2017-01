play videoThe Black Stars have failed to win an AFCON tournament in more than 30 years

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has defended the choice of players by Coach Avram Grant ahead of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

He asserted that, the choice of players at the moment are the best the country can boast of to deliver the trophy after a long drought at the AFCON.

Nyantakyi also explained the rationale for camping in Al Ain and addressed other trending issues including the tenure of Coach Avram Grant.