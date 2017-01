play videoBadwam airs on weekdays from 6am to 9am on Adom TV

On the first working day of the year, Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Joseph Nii Ade Coker joined Badwam host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante discuss issues relating to the transition process as well as expectations of the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo government.

