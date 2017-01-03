Pastors cautioned against alarmist new year prophecies

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

The clergy have been cautioned against causing fear and panic with a barrage of fear-gripped prophecies as the New Year has commenced.

Most pastors have prophesied the death of prominent persons in the country and indicated some form of catastrophe may befall the country in the New Year.

But the caretaker for Calvary Methodist Church Kasoa CP in the Awutu Senya East municipality in the Central region has cautioned men of God against coursing fear and panic in Ghana with such messages.

He stressed that if God reveals he provides solutions and directions so men of God must be cautious on how to handle New Year revelations privately rather than go public with such messages which is inimical to the peace of the country.

His admonishing comes on the heels of prophecies by Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International that a former president, a former first lady as well as a ‘great king’ in Ghana will die.

See the Full List of his 2017 Prophecies:

Death of a former president



– Death of a former first lady



– Coup d’etat in Ghana



– Death of Nigeria’s president



– Terrorist attack in Ghana



– Death of several young men and women



– Important personalities in parliament will die



– Many people will be kidnapped



– Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party



– Increase in occult practices



– Americans will go for war



– More Muslim/Christian clashes this year



– A great king will die



– Another plane crash in Ghana



– Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana



– More celebrities(Actors,musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die



– NDC to stay in opposition for 16 years