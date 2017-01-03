Nyantakyi blames Nii Lante Vanderpuye for Ghana’s inability to beat Uganda

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: El-Amisty Nobo

2017-01-03

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi has labelled outgoing Minister for Youth and Sports (Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye) as a causative agent in Ghana’s poor start to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to the media at the conference room of the GFA on Monday, January 2, 2017, Mr. Nyantakyi alleged that Nii Lante Vanderpuye held a marathon meeting (two – three hours) with the playing body discussing about their winning bonuses ahead of the game against the Cranes of Uganda.

According to the GFA President, the management committee members of the Black Stars were not even invited to take part in the said meeting.

“I’m not saying that is the only reason why we couldn’t beat Uganda but it’s one of the reasons why we couldn’t win that particular game,” Kwesi Nyantakyi said.

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw game by Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium in a match that Ghana needed a win to boost its chances of qualifying to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

