NDC attempted bribing me – Owusu Bempah

General News of Monday, 2 January 2017

Source: ghananewspage.com

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has claimed that some elements within the national Democratic Congress (NDC) attempted bribing him.

The NDC big men, he said sent a foreigner to his house who assured him that he would be offered a contract to build schools if he keeps quiet.

“They sent a foreigner to my house, to come and tell me that if I keep quiet, I would be awarded a contract to build schools…they said they would execute it for me and bring me all the monies that would accrue from the contract,” he alleged.

The man of God who was speaking on Accra-based Oman FM said the foreigner approached him because the NDC accused him of always revealing secrets.

But the Rev Owusu Bempah said he sacked the said foreigner whom he did not name and told him that he would go public about the attempt if he does not leave his house.



The unnamed foreigner, he said left his house and returned later to inform him that the people who sent him said they were serious about the bribe offer.

Again, the man of God said he drove him out causing the foreigner to accused him of being immature.

“But I can assure all that I am a very matured person, do you know the number of secrets of people I am keeping? But I just can’t be a Balaam who will change the word of God and what he had said concerning people he has chosen,” he added.

The man of God added that he was just forced to believe the earlier allegation by former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana of politicians attempting to bribe him.

“When the moderator said that I wasn’t shocked because I had also been approached as before,” he added.