Man on high tension pole demands money from Akufo-Addo before decending

General News of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

play videoMan demands money from Akufo-Addo by climbing electricity pole

A man believed to be in his forties has climbed a high tension electricity pole in Kenyase Atimrom in the Ashanti Region, causing total electricity outage in the community and surrounding areas.

The man whose name was given as Amoako is however, demanding huge amount of money from the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and or the community before he will descend from the high tension electricity pole.

It is not clear the specific amount of money he is demanding but residents familiar with his antics say he does not reject whatever offer comes his way.

Residents say it is the second time Amoako has climbed the high tension electricity pole and demanded money.

“He did the same thing in 2012 when Mr. John Dramani Mahama was elected into office. They gave him some money before he came down. When he goes bankrupt, he climbs the high tension electricity pole to demand money. He is fond of doing that,” a resident familiar with the antics of Amoako is heard in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Residents say the entire community of Kenyase Atimrom as well as surrounding areas like Duase, Abirem and Mamponteng, have all been disconnected from electricity supply because of the antics of Amoako.

Below is the video: