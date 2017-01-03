Mahama holds last cabinet meeting today

President John Dramani Mahama at a cabinet meeting (File photo)

President John Mahama is holding his last cabinet meeting as president of the republic today Tuesday, January 3,2017.

He is set to hand over to president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, who led the NPP into the 2016 elections, on Saturday January 7.

Mr. Mahama, who was vice president, became president in July 2012 following the sudden death of his boss, professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He subsequently contested the 2012 presidential elections and beat Nana Addo by some 300 thousands votes.

His administration, although can boast of massive nationwide infrastructural development, has been plagued by reports and speculation of corruption.

He lost the 2016 elections to the former foreign affairs minister by some 1.5 million votes making him the first one-term president since the coming to being of Ghana’s 1992 constitution.