Mahama preparing to leave the presidential mansion

President John Dramani Mahama whose tenure of office ends the night of January 6, 2017 has virtually packed everything on his presidential desk as he prepares to leave office.

The New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who won last month’s presidential election with over 5 million votes – over a million more than his ‘predecessor’ – will occupy that desk at the Flagstaff House (Jubilee House) from January 7, 2017.