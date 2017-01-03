Maccasio, Shatta Wale rock thousands @ Tamale stadium in NYE concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2017

In a gesture that is becoming normal for Tamale-based rap act Maccasio, he drew droves to the Tamale Stadium as he hosted dancehall singer Charles Nii Armah Mensah (aka Shatta Wale) in a massive concert to commence 2017.

The Too Big Concert, named after their popular collaboration, also witnessed supporting performances from Don Sigli, Gaffachi, Morgan, among others.

Together with other northern colleagues, Maccasio has brought music from that part to mainstream prominence, because of several well- patronised concerts they’ve staged in recent times, especially at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Maccasio, who recently performed alongside Afropop star Davido in Tamale, was recently signed Giant Malt ambassador, and has also revealed that he’s eyeing a nomination at the forthcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

See video of the concert below: