Lil Win drops video for ‘Mama boss papa’ features Young Chorus – Yimama

2017-01-03

play videoLilwin ‘Mama Boss Papa’

Boss Nation Music brings to us the official music video for Lil Win’s collaboration with Young Chorus; Mama Boss Papa (Yimama).

The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi and it features Zack, Top Kay, Apya, among others.

Mama Boss Papa is a song actor cum musician, Lil Win composed and dedicated to JD Mahama and president elect, Nana Akuffo Addo.

With a very funny concept, Lil Win who played the role of a choir master surely knows how to entertain the world.

